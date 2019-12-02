|
|
Snider, Lillian
1923 - 2019
Lillian M. Snider, 96, of Fulda, formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell. She was born April 2, 1923, at her family's farm near Fulda, daughter of the late Isadore Otto and Emma Molly Estadt Snider. She moved with Irene Fox to Columbus, where they operated a boarding house for girls who attended college. They attended Newman Center OSU Catholic Church on Lane Ave. and later attended St. Timothy on Thomas Lane. Lillian was employed by Citizens Federal Savings in Columbus for 26 years and later worked for Ohio State Federal. Lillian and Irene also had an antique business, Bye-Gone-Days in Columbus, and did numerous antique shows at various places in Ohio. She and Irene belonged to the Resurrection Choir at St. Timothy's for many years. Lillian was also a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fulda. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister Mildred Snider, one brother Isadore A. Snider, Jr. and infant brother Gerald Snider, and infant twin siblings Mary and Joseph Snider. Surviving are one sister, Marcella R. Snider of Fulda; five nieces and nephews, Andrew (Elaine) Snider of Michigan, Dana (Adrianne) Snider of Tennessee, Jacqueline (Ray) Toneray of Fulda, and Karen Snider and Steven Snider, both of Las Vegas; a sister-in-law, Dolores M. Snider of Fulda; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5-8PM at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where a rosary service will be observed at 7:30PM. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be observed Friday, December 6 at 10AM at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fulda with Rev. Fr. Wayne Morris as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019