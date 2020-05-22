Lillian "Janie" Sweeney
1934 - 2020
Lillian "Janie" Sweeney, age 86, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 20, 2020. She was born May 12, 1934 to Tom and Ida Mary Ellis in Rhodel, West Virginia. She married Dewey Sweeney on October 10, 1955. She was preceded I death by her husband Dewey, parents Tom and Ida Mary, brothers Bill, Daniel, Jimmy, Charley and Tommy and sisters May, Louise, Thelma and Linda. She is survived by Edna June (Robert) Blankenship; daughters, Diane (Jim) Saunders and Teresa (Charles) Honaker; grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Tollett, Nicole Saunders, Daniel, Ashley Hornaker; and great granddaughter, Alice Tollett. There will be a private family gathering on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, followed with a graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or The Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
