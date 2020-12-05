Webb, Lillian
1920 - 2020
Lillian Evelyn Webb, 100, of Columbus passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Kobacker House. Lillian was born June 8, 1920 to the late Oscar Morton and Laura Ethel Robinson Porter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Levi Webb, two brothers, Jesse Warren Porter and Joseph Morris Porter, and two sisters, Virginia Edna Faulkner and Amanda Pauline Little. Prior to marriage Lillian worked as a teacher, and then again as a substitute teacher after her children were all in school. She is remembered by her children and grandchildren as being a bold and daring lady with an iron will and an insightful rapier wit. Lillian loved to cook and was renowned for her cookies and yeast rolls. Though her body failed her with age, her mind stayed as sharp as ever up until her very last days. She completed her crossword puzzles in pen until her eyesight failed her, kept a beautiful garden, and followed Buckeye football closely. She enjoyed outings - particularly to the Columbus Zoo - with her great-grandchildren as late as 2017. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist since the early 1960s and was very active in their community up until 2013 and continued attending as she could until 2017. She is survived by three children; sons Robert L. (Connie) Webb Jr. of Bayside, CA, Roger W. (Melodee) Webb of Mooresville, NC; daughter Vicky L. (Jerry) McKamy of Summerville, SC; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one brother-in-law. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Epworth United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Webb. SCHOEDINGER NORTH is honored to serve the Webb family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
