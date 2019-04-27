|
|
Payne, Lillie
1941 - 2019
Lillie Ann Payne, age 77 of Columbus, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Thursday April 25, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God prepared her for her journey. Lillie was born to the late Nelson and Elizabeth (Lawson) Warren, a Baptist pastor and a seamstress respectively in Hinkle, KY on July 17, 1941. On April 10, 1965 she married Raymond Payne and they raised four sons, Donnie, Jeffrey, Charles and James. Lillie had a passion for flower and vegetable gardening and would often share the fruits of her labor with friends, family and strangers. She was devout in her faith, loved to sing hymnals and taught herself to play the piano which she played while attending the Community Church of God. She was known for her wit, her glowing smile and compassionate spirit.
Lillie was preceded in death by her father and mother Nelson and Elizabeth, her husband Raymond, brother James Warren, sister Sue McCullen, son Donnie, and grandson Randy. She is survived by her three sons Jeffrey (Ellen), Charles (Alicia), James (Jay), sister Debra Myrick, grandchildren Amy, Donnie, Jr., Devin, Anthony, Heather, Roy, Bree, Rashad, Mark, Brian and Krista, great-grandchildren Peyton, Gavin, Joaquin and Reagan, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and long-time dear friend Margie Friddle. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. where funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 am. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019