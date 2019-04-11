Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1080 E. Broad St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1080 E. Broad St.
Lillie Alexandria Reed, age 7. Sunrise November 25, 2011 and Sunset April 6, 2019. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the REED/ROBINSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
