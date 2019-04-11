|
|
Reed, Lillie
2011 - 2019
Lillie Alexandria Reed, age 7. Sunrise November 25, 2011 and Sunset April 6, 2019. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the REED/ROBINSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019