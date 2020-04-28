|
|
Skinner, Lily
1944 - 2020
Lily Frances Skinner, age 75. Sunrise May 30, 1944 and Sunset April 17, 2020. Private service Friday, May 1, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Interment at Ohio Cremation Services. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020