Rooker, Linda A.
Linda A. Rooker, age 69, departed this life Thursday, March 21, 2019. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6pm until time of service at 7pm at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave., Cols, OH 43219. Interment Evergreen Burial Park, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 am. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019