Waidelich, Linda A.
1953 - 2020
Linda was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She was blessed to not only be raised in her family home but also build her own extended memories for over 65 years. Linda was born February 15, 1953 and passed peacefully September 15, 2020. She graduated from Eastmoor High in 1972, which lead to a long career at OPERS. Due to her determination and dedication, she was able to live comfortably and retire after many years of service. Linda was a woman you only knew to love. She never knew a stranger and spent her life caring for others in all aspects of life. Her world was her family, friends, and pets with whom she made sure to bless daily. There was never an event, celebration, or holiday that she not only hosted, but filled the room with scents of homemade goodness and personal touches. She cared for others out of genuine selflessness which in return showed her true heart and love for life. We could write a novel of her love for all animals, from the squirrels in the yard to the birds flying high. But her true loves were her dogs and cats who lived the lives of spoiled, loved, and devoted animal children. Linda was a force like no other with a character of pure goodness not many can achieve. Linda was preceded in death by her parents James Waidelich and Neva Fisher, stepfather Robert Ogier, sister Leslie Maurice and many beloved aunts and uncles. To carry on her legacy is her nephew, Alex Maurice; niece, Elizabeth Maurice; great-niece, Rosa Moore and niece-in-law, Stephanie Schroer. In addition, many friends and family impacted by her love and character. Family will receive friends 10am-12pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where the funeral service will begin at 12pm. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 25 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to extend condolences, view video tribute, and live webcast of Linda's service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH 43026 or to Groveport United Methodist Church, The Lillian Faith Circle, 512 Main St., Groveport, OH 43125.