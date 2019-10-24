The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Linda A. Waidner


1946 - 2019
Linda A. Waidner Obituary
Linda A. Waidner, age 73, of Pickerington, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 following a long illness at her home. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Waidner; daughter, Susan (Eric) Humphrey; and granddaughters, Molly and Lauren. For a complete obituary go to www.schoedinger.com. Friends may call 2-5 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232, where funeral service will be held 1pm Monday, October 28, 2019. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Those who wish, contributions may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. To share a memory or send condolences to Linda's family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
