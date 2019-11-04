The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Linda Archer


1949 - 2019
Archer, Linda
1949 - 2019
Linda Krech Archer, 69, died November 2, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. She was a dental hygienist for 50 years and loved working in the Dental Clinic at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Attended CSG, graduate of Bexley HS and OSU. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Elise (Andrew) Wood, John (Julie), Christopher (Christina); and six grandchildren. No flowers or donations please; so many have already been kind and thoughtful when it mattered. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
