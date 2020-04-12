Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Barksdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Barksdale


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Barksdale Obituary
Barksdale, Linda
1939 - 2020
Linda Lou Barksdale age 80, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence. She was an avid bowler, loved playing bingo and going to the racetrack. She was a football enthusiast and Buckeye fan. Preceded in death by husband, Ira Judson Barksdale, Jr; parents, Clay Burwell Sr. and Louise Smith; brother, Clay Burwell Smith, Jr. Survived by children, Ira Lee Barksdale, Vicki L. Barksdale, Richard A. (Kimberly Thurston) Barksdale; grandchildren Jesse Lee Barksdale, Janet Michelle Barksdale; brother, Steve R. Smith. Due to the Corona Virus Lockdown order services will be private. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -