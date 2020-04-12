|
|
Barksdale, Linda
1939 - 2020
Linda Lou Barksdale age 80, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence. She was an avid bowler, loved playing bingo and going to the racetrack. She was a football enthusiast and Buckeye fan. Preceded in death by husband, Ira Judson Barksdale, Jr; parents, Clay Burwell Sr. and Louise Smith; brother, Clay Burwell Smith, Jr. Survived by children, Ira Lee Barksdale, Vicki L. Barksdale, Richard A. (Kimberly Thurston) Barksdale; grandchildren Jesse Lee Barksdale, Janet Michelle Barksdale; brother, Steve R. Smith. Due to the Corona Virus Lockdown order services will be private. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020