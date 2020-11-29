Boggioni, Linda
1947 - 2020
Linda Marie (Nunamaker) Boggioni, 73, ended her life's journey on Friday evening, November 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born August 30, 1947 in Plain City, Ohio to the late William and Levia (D'Amico) Nunamaker. On July 29, 1967, she married the love of her life Joseph A. Boggioni and together they shared 53 years of marriage raising 3 children. Linda was a FANTASTIC cook and pastry chef sharing her desserts and dishes at Limited Headquarters and Hyatt on Capitol Square, prior to joining the culinary team, as a teacher's assistant, at Columbus State Community College, retiring in 2012 after 13 years. She served on the board for the Columbus Culinary Federation and received a gold medal for her outstanding work with Chef and Child. She was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, where she gave unconditionally of herself and her talents, cooking for the Youth Group, funeral luncheons and pastries for their functions. She also received the award for parishioner of the year in 2016. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Joseph; daughters, Angela (Brian) Broyles and Carman (Eric) Johnson; son, Joseph (Jessica); grandchildren, Abigail and Jonah Smith and Ethan and Izabella Johnson; brothers, John (Sandy), George, Joe (Melissa), Lawrence (Cathy) Nunamaker; sister, Sharon (David) Thompson; several nieces and nephews, including Starla (Tim) Messer; special people Linda loved unconditionally, aunt Gloria DiPetro, Meegan Roberts, Billie Harrison, April Scowden, and her canine companion Harry; special friends, Jerry and Shirley Young; brother-in-law, Guido (Bonnie) Boggioni and sister-in-law, Louise (Grant) Gilbert. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Nello and Eleanor Boggioni and her brother-in-law John Boggioni. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware and will be livestreamed by logging into www.delawarestmary.org
. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements. Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to The Charity Newsies. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Boggioni family. To share a fond memory of Linda or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com