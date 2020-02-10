|
|
Brentlinger, Linda
Linda Lee Brentlinger, 2-23-1950, went to be with the Lord 2-2-2020. Preceded in death by parents Jason and Ruth Brentlinger. Survived by siblings, Jeffrey L. Brentlinger (Janey), Marsha Coen (Jim) and Sandee Brentlinger; nieces, Angie Willis (Robby), Ron Carpenter II (Laura), Jessica Carpenter (Anthony); and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb 14, 2020, Noon-1pm at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, (Short North), 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201, where her funeral service will follow at 1pm. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Shaw-Davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020