Williams, Linda C.
1960 - 2019
Linda C. (Grovesteen) Williams, 59 of Columbus, OH passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Bill" Williams and parents Ann E. and Loyal "Elmer" Grovesteen. She retired from Ohio State University in 2009 and remained an avid Buckeye Fan. She was also a member of New Horizons Community Church, Blacklick, OH. Linda is survived by her sisters, Eveline (Darryl) Thayer and Rosemary Farmer; brother, David (Enola) Grovesteen; step son, Tyrone (Tara) Hughes; closest friend Jack Woodson and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St. Worthington, OH. a Graveside service will be held 12noon Saturday May 4, 2019 at Kingwood Memorial Park 8230 Columbus Pike Lewis Center, OH. Pastor David Lewis officiating. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019