Linda Campbell


1949 - 2020
Linda Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Linda
1949 - 2020
Linda Campbell, 71, of Westerville, passed over to her heavenly, eternal home on March 28, 2020. She was born ,February 8, 1949 in Columbus to the late Leslie and Florine Campbell. Linda is survived by her brothers, Charles (Marty) and Gary (Judy) Campbell; nephews Derek (Quoc Nguyen), Matthew (Wendy) and Scott Campbell; niece, Carrie (Matthew) Damschroder; great-nieces, Emma and Tessa Campbell, Etta Damschroder, Iris and Aster Campbell; and great-nephew, Lance Baker. Linda is also an "adopted" member of the family of dear friends of fifty years, Loy and Jan (soul sister) Wilson and considered as her nieces, Lori (Mike) Wycoff, and Deborah Mekkes and as her nephew, Benjamin (Amy) Wilson. Her "adopted" great-nieces are Hannah and Grace Mekkes, Elizabeth and Sarah Wilson; and "adopted" great-nephews are Eli and Josh Wycoff, Levi Mekkes and Issac, Micah and Josiah Wilson. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Columbus Brookhaven H.S., a 1971 (B.S) and 1978 (M.A) graduate of Ohio State University. She was a teacher in the Columbus Public Schools for 35 years. She was a member of Karl Road Baptist Church (formerly Linden Baptist Church) family from birth where she was a teacher of children, youth and adults. She served in many other ministry and leadership roles. Linda was a woman of faith in her Lord Jesus and shared His love with all whom she encountered, responding to anyone who asked her how she was doing, even when walking through struggles with leukemia, "I am blessed." Because she was. For Linda's full obituary or to share a favorite memory, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Because of the current restrictions implemented due to the corona virus, there will be no visitation hours. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate will be officiated by Pastor Rick Breusch of Karl Road Baptist for the immediate and adopted families. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a time when large gatherings are again permitted. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with her services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020
