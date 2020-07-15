Campbell, Linda
1949 - 2020
Linda Campbell, 71, of Westerville, passed over to her heavenly, eternal home on March 28, 2020. She was born February 8, 1949 in Columbus to the late Leslie and Florine Campbell. Linda is survived by her brothers, Charles (Marty) and Gary (Judy) Campbell; nephews, Derek (Quoc Nguyen), Matthew (Wendy) and Scott Campbell; niece, Carrie (Matthew) Damschroder; great-nieces, Emma and Tessa Campbell, Etta Damschroder, Iris and Aster Campbell; and great-nephew, Lance Baker. Linda is also an "adopted" member of the family of dear friends of fifty years, Loy and Jan (soul sister) Wilson and considered as her nieces Lori (Mike) Wycoff, and Deborah Mekkes and her nephew Benjamin (Amy) Wilson. Her "adopted" great-nieces are Hannah and Grace Mekkes, Elizabeth, and Sarah Wilson; and "adopted" great-nephews are Eli and Josh Wycoff, Levi Mekkes, and Isaac, Micah, and Josiah Wilson. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Brookhaven High School and received her BS (1971) and MS (1980) degrees from Ohio State University. She was a teacher in the Columbus Public Schools for over 35 years, serving at Salem (72-77), Avalon (77-79), Arlington Park (79-86), and Cassady (86-02) elementary schools. From 2002 until retirement in 2006, she was a Gifted and Talented Specialist for Shepard Center, serving multiple schools. She received numerous honors including being named a Jennings Scholar and being listed in Who's Who in American Education. She has many dear, loving friends among the teachers and administrators with whom she served. Greater than any earthly award or recognition, Linda is receiving the rewards of the crowns she laid up in heaven over her life. She was a devoted member of Karl Road Baptist Church (formerly Linden Baptist) family since birth. She served the Lord as Sunday school teacher and leader of children, youth and young adults and was part of many other ministries of the church. She was part of the Church Council and served in other leadership positions. She has many dear brothers and sisters in Christ in her church family. Linda shared the love of Christ with all whom she encountered, responding to anyone who asked her how she was doing, even when walking through struggles with leukemia, "I am blessed." The family and friends of Linda would like to express our thanks to the doctors, nurses and other care givers of the James Cancer Hospital who walked with care and love for Linda over the last eight months. Please join her family and friends in celebrating Linda's life at 1PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Pastor Rick Breusch will be officiating. Social distancing practices will be observed (masks will be required and will be available at the church). The service will be streamed live on the Internet at https://www.karlroadbaptist.org/live-stream/
. A pictorial reflection of Linda's life will be presented at the church and streamed live at 12:45 PM and following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karl Road Baptist Church. Please note that the gift is in memory of Linda Campbell.