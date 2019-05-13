|
|
Hensel (Snider), Linda Carol
1946 - 2019
Linda Carol Snider Hensel, age 72, born in Edington, Ohio, residing most of her life in Pickerington and then Grove City, Ohio and most recently in La Porte, Indiana. She passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2017 at La Porte Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving daughter Laura Ellen Hensel, parents Leslie and Icephine Snider, brothers and sisters Leslie Junior Snider, Vera Shelton, Doris Hensley, Evelyn Lees, Edna Cooper, Shirley Morris, Perry Snider, Ida Jean Haines, Marvin Snider, Saundra Sue Snider and Judy Hysell. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Dale Hensel; daughter, Maralyn Carol Annashee Morales (Dennis); step-granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Morales, Victoria Rose Morales; and grand puppy, Mr. Coconut of La Porte, Indiana; sisters, Monna June Fisher (Danny) Bonnie Kyser (Gary), Patty Kille (James); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A 1965 graduate of Canal Winchester High School. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at The Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, with Dr. Dennis Mohler officiating. Interment will follow at Union Evengelical Cemetery, Baltimore, Ohio. A celebration luncheon will take place after the interment back at the church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019