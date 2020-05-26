Carr, Linda
1937 - 2020
Linda L. Carr, 82, May 24, 2020. Long-time resident of Grandview Hts. Preceded in death by husband Phillip, son Richard, brothers Jack and Galen "Tuffy" Thompson. Survived by son, Michael Carr; daughter, Beth (Paul) Noe; grandchildren, Michael Carr, Paige and Cameron Noe; sister Shirley (Bobby) Shatto. The family will receive friends at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Thursday 5-7PM. Personal protection masks appreciated. Private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.