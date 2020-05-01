Crim, Linda
Linda Beekman Crim, 67, passed into the glorious company of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Frederic and Dorothy Beekman. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Doug; brother, Dr. Jerome Beekman; brother-in-law, Gus (Linda) Crim; nephews, Dr. Daniel (Michelle), Dr. James (Susie) and David (Gina) Beekman and Connor (Sarah) and Kevin Crim; as well as her great nieces and great nephews, Eva, Russ, Annie, Wil, Hudson, Evert and Hazel Beekman and Guthery and Annabelle Crim. She was a life-long resident of Columbus where she attended Cranbrook Elementary, Ridgeview Junior and Whetstone High Schools. Following her graduation from Whetstone, she attended The Ohio State University and earned a Dental Hygiene Certificate, a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in Health Education. She had a long and distinguished career as a Dental Hygienist, practicing for 38 years in the Worthington, Ohio area. She also served for several years as an examiner for the Ohio State Dental Board administering the Expanded Functions exam. In addition to her vocation, she was active as a volunteer in community service organizations such as Pleasure Guild of Children's Hospital and the Childhood League. At her church, Upper Arlington Lutheran, she served on Women's Renewal and Vacation Bible School teams. She enjoyed gardening, running, yoga, snow skiing trips with her husband, family and friends as well as spirited games of dominoes and Mah Jongg. She was a dedicated Buckeye Football fan attending games all of her life and, memorably, went to all of the playoff games of the 2014 national championship season. Linda will be remembered for her determination, commitment to excellence, loyalty and, most of all, her kindness and empathy. She was loving, caring and selfless, preferring the welfare of others before her own. A pre-recorded memorial service in her honor will be available online at ualc.org/lindacrim beginning Saturday, May 9. Please consider viewing the service at 4pm that day together with her family who will be worshiping then. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements, please go to www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Linda with her family or to sign her online guest book.
Linda Beekman Crim, 67, passed into the glorious company of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Frederic and Dorothy Beekman. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Doug; brother, Dr. Jerome Beekman; brother-in-law, Gus (Linda) Crim; nephews, Dr. Daniel (Michelle), Dr. James (Susie) and David (Gina) Beekman and Connor (Sarah) and Kevin Crim; as well as her great nieces and great nephews, Eva, Russ, Annie, Wil, Hudson, Evert and Hazel Beekman and Guthery and Annabelle Crim. She was a life-long resident of Columbus where she attended Cranbrook Elementary, Ridgeview Junior and Whetstone High Schools. Following her graduation from Whetstone, she attended The Ohio State University and earned a Dental Hygiene Certificate, a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in Health Education. She had a long and distinguished career as a Dental Hygienist, practicing for 38 years in the Worthington, Ohio area. She also served for several years as an examiner for the Ohio State Dental Board administering the Expanded Functions exam. In addition to her vocation, she was active as a volunteer in community service organizations such as Pleasure Guild of Children's Hospital and the Childhood League. At her church, Upper Arlington Lutheran, she served on Women's Renewal and Vacation Bible School teams. She enjoyed gardening, running, yoga, snow skiing trips with her husband, family and friends as well as spirited games of dominoes and Mah Jongg. She was a dedicated Buckeye Football fan attending games all of her life and, memorably, went to all of the playoff games of the 2014 national championship season. Linda will be remembered for her determination, commitment to excellence, loyalty and, most of all, her kindness and empathy. She was loving, caring and selfless, preferring the welfare of others before her own. A pre-recorded memorial service in her honor will be available online at ualc.org/lindacrim beginning Saturday, May 9. Please consider viewing the service at 4pm that day together with her family who will be worshiping then. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements, please go to www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Linda with her family or to sign her online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 6, 2020.