Knight, Linda D.
1947 - 2020
Linda Diane Knight, age 72, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2020 in Florida. She was born August 13, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Family will be receiving friends Saturday, September 19 from 1-3PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, following a memorial service at 3PM, that will be webcasted. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a memory or send condolences to Linda's family.