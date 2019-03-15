|
|
DeWitt, Linda
1940 - 2019
Linda J. DeWitt, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Kobakcer House. Graduate of Linden McKinley High School, her church family included Grace Polaris Church and Genoa Baptist. Family will receive friends Monday at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214 from 6-8 pm, where funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 am with viewing starting at 10 am. Interment Union Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Booth officiating. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019