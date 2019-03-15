Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DeWitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda DeWitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda DeWitt Obituary
DeWitt, Linda
1940 - 2019
Linda J. DeWitt, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Kobakcer House. Graduate of Linden McKinley High School, her church family included Grace Polaris Church and Genoa Baptist. Family will receive friends Monday at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214 from 6-8 pm, where funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 am with viewing starting at 10 am. Interment Union Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Booth officiating. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now