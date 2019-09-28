|
|
Dillon, Linda
Linda P. Dillon, age 65, of Mount Gilead, passed away at OSU East Hospital in Columbus on September 24, 2019. She was born to William and Ruby (Wilson) Howard of Columbus, OH on November 20, 1953. Linda was survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Mason of New Albany, Nicole Cairns of Toledo; a son, Michael Cairns of California; one brother, Robert Howard; one sister, Mary Shoemaker and 8 Grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald Dillon, daughter Ruby "Kat" Dillon, grandson Blake Highman and a sister. Graveside services will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11am. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Dillon family. www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019