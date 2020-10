Clark, Linda E.Linda E. Clark, age 83, of Galloway, OH, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. "St. Linda," as she was affectionately known, is survived by her husband, Jimmie D. Clark, and family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary, view service times and to send condolences to her family.