1/
Linda Fouch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fouch, Linda
Linda Lee Fouch, age 78, of Washington C.H., formerly of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Courthouse Manor in Washington C.H. She was born April 29, 1942, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Albert and Alice (Ballentine) Fouch. Linda graduated from North High School in Columbus, then graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree and later obtained her Master's Degree from Xavier. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, and a faithful and avid OSU Football fan. She taught at Stygler Jr. High and retired from Gahanna Middle School West of which she was a physical education teacher for many years. She is survived by her cousins, Rose M. (Larry) Olaker of South Salem, Jeff (Sandy) Olaker of South Salem, Morgan Olaker and Makenzie Olaker; good friend, Jan Kleinline of New Albany; and many other friends and former students. She was preceded in death by both parents. Cremation will take place and a celebration of her Life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved