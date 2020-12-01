Fouch, Linda
Linda Lee Fouch, age 78, of Washington C.H., formerly of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Courthouse Manor in Washington C.H. She was born April 29, 1942, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Albert and Alice (Ballentine) Fouch. Linda graduated from North High School in Columbus, then graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree and later obtained her Master's Degree from Xavier. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, and a faithful and avid OSU Football fan. She taught at Stygler Jr. High and retired from Gahanna Middle School West of which she was a physical education teacher for many years. She is survived by her cousins, Rose M. (Larry) Olaker of South Salem, Jeff (Sandy) Olaker of South Salem, Morgan Olaker and Makenzie Olaker; good friend, Jan Kleinline of New Albany; and many other friends and former students. She was preceded in death by both parents. Cremation will take place and a celebration of her Life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com