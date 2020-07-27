1/1
Linda Frasure
1948 - 2020
Frasure, Linda
Linda Diane Atwood Curry Frasure, age 71, of Lake City, Florida, died unexpectedly July 17, 2020. Linda was born on October 11, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Lake City, Florida in 1993 with her husband, Garnal Frasure, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents Harold Atwood and Irene (Rich Atwood) Hagans, and her brother Steven Atwood. Linda is survived by brothers, Terry Atwood, Russell Atwood, Rodney Atwood, Timothy Atwood; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members. Linda joined family members in North Las Vegas, Nevada from 2014-2015. She had a faithful and genuine heart; enjoyed dancing and listening to music; spending happy moments with close friends; loved all animals; and will be missed by many family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home, Lake City, FL., 386-752-1234. Services will be private. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at http://www.parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/linda-curry

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
