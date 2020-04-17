|
Jaycox, Linda H.
1932 - 2020
Linda H. Jaycox passed peacefully Thursday morning April 9th, 2020. She was born in Summerset, Ohio to Walter and Hanna (Kathline) Hern. The family later moved to Westerville Ohio where Linda attended Westerville Highschool. She was a long time resident of Bennington Glen Assisted Living Facility, Marengo Ohio after suffering a stroke. Linda is survived by her Son Tom (Debbie) Jaycox, Grand Daughters Callie A. Jaycox, Jennell Poole Panella, Grandson Benjamin T. Jaycox, and Sister Winona Egan. She was preceded in dead by her daughter Jennifer C Webster, Sister Betty Swank, life partner Ernie Engle, and ex husband Edward (Ted) Jaycox. Linda was a loving and dedicated mother to Tom and Jennifer and wife of 23 years to Ted Jaycox. She worked as a house wife in her early years and was involved in community and school activities. Linda and Ted played cards regularly with close friends. They would often go camping and square dancing. She loved to write and direct community plays. She took a job as a librarian at Olentangy High School in the 70's where she was fondly knowns as, "the disciplinarian." She later worked at Things Remembered in Northland Mall. As the store manager she was recognized as, "The Best of the Best," which is a national recognition for the store chain. Linda was recruited for a job with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles where she worked as a data entry supervisor and titles supervisor before retiring 1998. After retirement, she moved to Florida with her life partner Ernie Engle. They enjoyed being active in Florida, but later moved back to Ohio. Although not remarried, she was a loving Step-mother to Rob and Steve Engle and their families. Linda will be missed by many. Please take an opportunity to share a memory with us at www.schoedinger.com. A memorial service is not scheduled at this time due to the current restrictions on gatherings. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME is serving the Jaycox family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020