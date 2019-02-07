Home

Linda Huhn


1947 - 2019
Linda Huhn Obituary
Huhn, Linda
1947 - 2019
Linda "Lin" Mary (McClung) Huhn, died surrounded by family at home in Conway, SC on February 4, 2019. Lin was born in Clarksburg, WV on September 5, 1947 to James C. and Mary R. (Whyte) McClung. She married Robert "Bob" A. Huhn in 1970. Lin is survived by her mother, Mary McClung; husband, Bob; children, Kurt A. Huhn (Karin), Tricia L. Rawnsley (Andrew), Elizabeth "Liz" B. Huhn, and Margaret "Maggie" Jasmin (Reya); and grandchildren, Jordan, Garrett, Devon, MacKenzie, Geoffrey, Colton, Kevin, Aiden, Emma, James, and Alex; siblings, Mike, Kathy, and Jim; and Bob's siblings, Bill, Nancy, and Patricia and their families. Lin's dogs were as important to her as her human family. She is reunited with Bozo, Mick, Heidi, and Zeeva in Heaven and is survived by Xena, Ariel, and Maia. She was preceded in death by her brother John and his wife Lori, her father James, and Bob's brother Don, sister-in-law Patti, mother Catherine and father Alexander. A memorial service will be held at a later time, after her family has prepared a fitting celebration of life. http://www.myrtlebeachfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
