Redd, Linda J.

Linda J. Redd, age 72, went home to be with the Lord from Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio, on July 29, 2020. A former member of Church of the Apostle Doctrine Church and presently a member of Apostolic Tabernacle Church of Springfield, Ohio. Retired employee of Nationwide Insurance. Preceded in death by loving husband William Franklin Redd, parents Bertha V. Crawford and Clarence William Arnold, brother Ronald E. Crawford. Survived by sisters, Barbara (Harold) Click, of Worthington, Ohio, Sandra (Kenneth) Gaines and Evon Christine (Jack) Gross, all of Columbus, Ohio; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Family will receive friends 9-11A.M. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Cook and Son-Pallay Funeral Home, 1631 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will follow at 11A.M. Pastors Aaron Cydrus and Delbert Havens presiding. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH., 614-895-3200.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store