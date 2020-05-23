Linda Jane Flowers
1943 - 2020
Flowers, Linda Jane
1943 - 2020
Linda Jane Flowers, 76, of Orient, OH, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Grove City, OH at Monterey Nursing Home. Born November 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret McDevitt. Proceeded in death by her husband(s) Hobert Flowers and Alexander Tietz. She is survived by her son and daughter, Laurie (Larry) Osborne and Christopher (Julie) Tietz, her sister Sally Gould, and six grandchildren, Halie Osborne, Leah Osborne, Carter Tietz, Tyler Tietz, Kennedy Tietz, Lauren Tietz, and great grandchild, Audrey Osborne. Friends and family may visit Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5 pm -7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH where a funeral service will take place Friday May 29th at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories. Special thanks to the staff at Monterey and Bella Care Hospice for your kindness and care.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
29
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
