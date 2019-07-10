Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Linda Joan Gehring Obituary
Gehring, Linda Joan
Linda Joan Gehring, 80, after a courageous battle with cancer went home to be with our Lord July 5, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio she was preceded in death by parents Asa and Mabel Mash, husband David Foster, brothers Asa and Jack Mash, sister Carol Legg, daughter-in-law Carol Foster and grandson David Baker. She is survived by her children, Vicky Baker, David and Richard (Nadine) Foster; sister, Janet (Larry) Stewart; grandchildren, Alaina, Steven, Aimee, Amanda, Tiffany; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. Linda was honest, loving and young at heart. She will be truly missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11am-12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019
