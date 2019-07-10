|
Gehring, Linda Joan
Linda Joan Gehring, 80, after a courageous battle with cancer went home to be with our Lord July 5, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio she was preceded in death by parents Asa and Mabel Mash, husband David Foster, brothers Asa and Jack Mash, sister Carol Legg, daughter-in-law Carol Foster and grandson David Baker. She is survived by her children, Vicky Baker, David and Richard (Nadine) Foster; sister, Janet (Larry) Stewart; grandchildren, Alaina, Steven, Aimee, Amanda, Tiffany; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. Linda was honest, loving and young at heart. She will be truly missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11am-12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019