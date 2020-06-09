Beltz, Linda K.
1952 - 2020
Linda Beltz, 67, of Bridgman, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.