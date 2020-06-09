Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Beltz, Linda K.

1952 - 2020

Linda Beltz, 67, of Bridgman, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store