The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Bond


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Linda K. Bond Obituary
Bond, Linda K.
1947 - 2019
Linda K. Bond, age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mildred Morris, brother Kent Morris. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John Crowley; daughter, Melissa Long; grandchildren, Zachary Stevens, Taylor Turner, Sean Burke, Parker Long; great grandchildren, Tessa and Samuel Turner; brothers, James Morris, Michael (Becky) Moore; sister, Becky (Rick) Roberts. Linda had many loves, but none more than spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren, going to sporting events, for them. She also loved the beach, traveling, golfing, gardening, and racing horses. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2019 from 3-5 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held on Monday, November 19, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Jim Rose officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now