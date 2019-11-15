|
Bond, Linda K.
1947 - 2019
Linda K. Bond, age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mildred Morris, brother Kent Morris. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John Crowley; daughter, Melissa Long; grandchildren, Zachary Stevens, Taylor Turner, Sean Burke, Parker Long; great grandchildren, Tessa and Samuel Turner; brothers, James Morris, Michael (Becky) Moore; sister, Becky (Rick) Roberts. Linda had many loves, but none more than spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren, going to sporting events, for them. She also loved the beach, traveling, golfing, gardening, and racing horses. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2019 from 3-5 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held on Monday, November 19, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Jim Rose officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019