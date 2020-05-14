Boyd, Linda K.
1947 - 2020
Linda K. Boyd, age 72, of Gahanna, OH passed away May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boyd who also passed on May 10th in 1980. Survived by parents, Betty and Earnest "Bud" O'Farrell; sons, Michael (Heather) Boyd and Jeffrey Boyd; grandchildren, Kiersten and Aaron Boyd as well as her beloved cat, Panda; many friends and extended family. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
1947 - 2020
Linda K. Boyd, age 72, of Gahanna, OH passed away May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boyd who also passed on May 10th in 1980. Survived by parents, Betty and Earnest "Bud" O'Farrell; sons, Michael (Heather) Boyd and Jeffrey Boyd; grandchildren, Kiersten and Aaron Boyd as well as her beloved cat, Panda; many friends and extended family. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.