Linda K. Boyd
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boyd, Linda K.
1947 - 2020
Linda K. Boyd, age 72, of Gahanna, OH passed away May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boyd who also passed on May 10th in 1980. Survived by parents, Betty and Earnest "Bud" O'Farrell; sons, Michael (Heather) Boyd and Jeffrey Boyd; grandchildren, Kiersten and Aaron Boyd as well as her beloved cat, Panda; many friends and extended family. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved