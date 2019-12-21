Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Linda Kay Heskett


1949 - 2019
Linda Kay Heskett Obituary
Heskett, Linda Kay
1949 - 2019
Linda Kay Heskett (Robinson), 70, passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Gainer, daughter, Mary Robinson, sons, Rick and Chuck Robinson, grandson, Jesse Hazlett, previous husband, John C. Robinson Sr. Surviving family includes husband, Jeff, children, Lena (Jim) Ritchie, John Robinson, Roger Robinson, Patrick (Christina) Robinson, granddaughter/daughter, Calaya Salley, numerous grandchildren including her darling angels, Alli and Avery, brothers, Art, Bruce, Dave Gainer and special friends including Barb and Minnie. Linda retired from Kroger Bakery after many years. She enjoyed camping, taking pictures, and helping others. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH from 6-8pm and Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-8pm. A funeral service will begin at 11am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerFamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
