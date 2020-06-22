Linda Keister
1945 - 2020
Keister, Linda
Linda Lou Keister (Jett), born October 2, 1945 passed away peacefully at the Fairhope Hospice Pickering House on June 21, 2020. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Ben, parents John and Louella Jett and niece Jennifer Baumoehl. She is survived by her son, Brad Keister; daughter, Kris (Harry) Poole; favorite grandsons, Harrison Poole and Ethan K Poole; sister, Susan (James) Green; sister-in-law, Barbara (Dick) Yoho; and nephews, Eddie (Kathy) Johnson and Ryan (Amanda) Matchack; as well as many family and friends who she loved dearly. With her family, Linda was blessed with the opportunity to live in many areas of the country and thus touched many lives. She was very active in The Special Olympics and in organizations that empower children and adults with special needs. Per Linda's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. Dignity Cremation is to take place through Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home. If you choose, the family asks that donation be made to your local Special Olympics or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
