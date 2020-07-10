Bobst, Linda Kirsten

On July 1, 2020, Linda passed away peacefully after a long illness. She was born on September 28, 1939 in Columbus, OH. She married her husband Richard in 1960, beginning their family and their journey through life. Their adventure took them from Columbus to Cincinnati to Indianapolis to Bedford Hills, NY where she taught Middle School math for many years while also volunteering her time for her local library, children's literacy efforts, and her church. A move back to Indiana brought an early retirement of sorts, though she kept busy volunteering her time and talent to local literacy efforts in Brown County – when she wasn't doting on or knitting something spectacular for any of her eight grandchildren. She and Richard finally settled in Cary, NC to be closer to their family. Left to celebrate her life is Richard, her husband of 60 years; her daughters, Susan (Doug) and Lisa (Scott); and son, Patrick; along with eight grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic situation, there are no immediate plans for a memorial service. The family wishes to thank and express their deep appreciation to the many people who helped with Linda's care, particularly the staff at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, NC who helped make her final months as comfortable and peaceful as possible.



