Barton, Linda L.
1950 - 2020
Linda L. Barton, age 69, of Grove City, passed away Monday, January 10, 2020. Linda was born in McArthur, OH to the late Merrill and Viola Riffle. She retired from the State of Ohio after 30 years of service as a tax auditor. Linda LOVED shopping, playing with her grandkids, working crossword puzzles and reading. She also enjoyed trips to Jamaica, Lake Erie, and Myrtle Beach. She was a member of AMVETS and the American Legion Post #532. She lived life to the fullest and loved to make others happy. Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rodney J. Barton; daughter, Mindy (Jerry) Reed; grandchildren, Dustin Reed (Amanda), Kalynda Reed (Zachary), and Jordan Reed; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Gavin, and Maddie; brothers, Roger (Mary) Riffle and Leland Riffle; sister, Deanna Milburn; in-laws, Sandra (Jim) Hagood, Donna (Dick) Barton, Chris Barton, Foster (Cindy) Barton, Tim (Andrea) Barton; stepmother, Nancy Riffle; special aunt, Lou Haignere; dear friend, Bette Erwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Friday, February 14 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, where her funeral service will be held 12 PM Saturday, February 15. Contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or a . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Linda or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020