Crawford, Linda L.
1940 - 2019
Linda L. Crawford, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born to the late Horace and Bessie Gunn in Columbus, OH. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Donald Crawford, and sister Jo Noel. Linda is survived by her daughters, Kelley (John) Koontz, and Sheri (Joe) Therrien; son, Donald Crawford Jr.; grandchildren, Gabriel and Aaron; sister, Marty (Jim) Esselstein; and brother, Steve (Nancy) Gunn. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 6, 2019. Pastor Dave Van Buskirk officiating. Interment to immediately follow in procession to Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019