The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Crawford


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Linda L. Crawford Obituary
Crawford, Linda L.
1940 - 2019
Linda L. Crawford, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born to the late Horace and Bessie Gunn in Columbus, OH. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Donald Crawford, and sister Jo Noel. Linda is survived by her daughters, Kelley (John) Koontz, and Sheri (Joe) Therrien; son, Donald Crawford Jr.; grandchildren, Gabriel and Aaron; sister, Marty (Jim) Esselstein; and brother, Steve (Nancy) Gunn. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 6, 2019. Pastor Dave Van Buskirk officiating. Interment to immediately follow in procession to Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now