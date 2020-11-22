1/
Linda L. Hayes
1943 - 2020
Hayes, Linda L.
Linda Lou Diamond Hayes, age 77, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on November 20, 2020. Linda lived her life to serve her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to passionately love and care for her beloved family, and to give sacrificially to others. Linda attended Northwest Bible Church in Hilliard, Ohio. She was a licensed beautician for 54 years, and was the owner and operated of Enchanted Forrest Hair Salon for 37 years. Linda was born in Louisa, Kentucky on January 12, 1943 to James and Pauline Diamond. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted parents, her loving parents-in-law, Estill and Ida Hayes, nephew Toby Diamond, brothers-in-law Elmer Hayes and Harrison Hayes, and numerous aunts and uncles. Linda is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 57 years, Carl Hayes of Columbus, cherished by her loving daughters Kelli (Mark) Damron of Plain City, Ohio, and Karla Hayes (and beloved grand puppy, Lani Grace) of Plain City, Ohio, loving granddaughters, Lindi (Jeremy) Witt of Dublin, Ohio, Ashley Damron of Plain City, Ohio and fiancé Andrew Jonson of Fairfield, Ohio. Linda is also survived by a brother, James (Dolly) Diamond Jr of Manteo, North Carolina, and nephews, Mitchell and Michael Diamond, sisters-in-law Mildred Hayes, Kay Hayes, brothers-in-law Lawrence (Delores) Hayes, numerous aunts, uncles (special uncle, Dennis Diamond), nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends. While the family grieves Linda's absence from her body, they rejoice in her presence with the Lord. Her family also has the assurance that they will spend eternity with Linda in Heaven, in the presence of their Lord. Family and friends may attend the Home-going Celebration Service at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM, at NORTHWEST BIBLE CHURCH, 6639 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard Ohio 43026 on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2020 with Pastor Ken Harrell and Pastor Bob Burney officiating. **Masks and social distancing will be required at the service, and graveside service, to keep family and friends safe. Private Family Graveside service and burial will be at Sunset Cemetery Galloway, Ohio. The family wishes to thank friends and family for their prayers, love, and support during Linda's brief illness and in the days to come. II Timothy 4:7-8 KJV. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Hayes Family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
NORTHWEST BIBLE CHURCH
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
NORTHWEST BIBLE CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
