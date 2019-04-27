|
Whiting, Linda L.
Linda L. Whiting, age 71, of Dublin, OH, a native of Aberdeen, SD, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Born in 1947 to Bernice Johnson and the late Ralph Johnson, Linda was a graduate of Aberdeen Central High School, Class of 1965 and attended Northern State University. She was a retired Real Estate Manager, most recently with HER Realtors. Linda was a long-time member of the Columbus Board of Realtors and served as its Director from 2007-2009. She was the former Regional Vice President of the North Central Region and Branch Manager for Real Living HER Realtors, managing offices throughout Central Ohio. The recipient of many awards, Linda was a member of the Ohio Area Realtors' President's Sales Club and was a five-time winner of the Columbus Board of Realtors' Volunteer Service Award. She also loved boating on Lake Erie, was a member of Columbus Sail and Power Squadron and the Sandusky Yacht Club in Sandusky, OH. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry Whiting, her daughter Stacey Whiting, father Ralph A. Johnson and her sister Terry Larson. She is survived by her mother Bernice Johnson of Aberdeen, SD, son Jeffrey (Kirk Miller) Whiting of Dublin, daughter Stephanie (Todd) Musgrove of Cincinnati, OH, her adored grandchildren: Taggart Berghausen, Harper Musgrove and Fletcher Musgrove, sisters Jodi (John) McQuillen of Aberdeen and Jill (Mike Heilman) Johnson of St. Croix Falls, WI, brother Greg Johnson of Arizona, uncle Lee (Colleen) Johnson of Phoenix, AZ, family friend Jodi Miller of Columbus, OH, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Linda was a faithful member of PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5475 Brand Road, Dublin, OH 43017 where her Memorial Service will be held 11:00a.m. FRIDAY, MAY 3, 2019 with Pastor John Morris, officiating. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution to: The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, PO Box 361, Corolla, NC 27927 or on-line www.corollawildhorses.com. (Please mark your gift as a tribute to Linda Whiting.) Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Whiting Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019