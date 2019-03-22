|
Lucas, Linda Lee
Linda Lucas went to eternal happiness on Monday, March 18, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at the Gillie Recreation Center, 2100 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43219 on Friday, March 29 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Friends are invited to come dance and share memories of Linda. To honor Linda's love of animals, contributions may be sent to Peace for Paws Ohio, PO Box 1343, Dublin, OH 43017. www.peaceforpaws.org. To see full obituary, please visit www.OhioCremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019