|
|
Lemity, Linda
1938 - 2019
Linda Lemity, age 81, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. She was born on February 11, 1938 to the late Melford and Mildred (French) Allen in Crooksville, OH. Linda is survived by son, Brad Lemity; sisters, Allene Snodderly, Sharon James and Connie Helmer. She is preceded in death by husband Earl "Dean" Lemity. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am with Pastor Mark Gauen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 or to the , 471 E. Broad St. #1630, Columbus, OH 43215. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019