Lewis, Linda
1943 - 2019
Linda Lou Lewis, age 75, died Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 at her New Albany residence. Linda and Bob loved to travel and see the world. Linda was very active in the community, member of Order of Eastern Star, she was on the social committee at The Woods of Sugar Run in New Albany and Sweet Water Oaks in Ocala, Fl. Linda had a fierce love for both her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob Lewis; son, Craig (Renee) Lewis of Hilliard; daughter, Cherie (Scott) Oliveto of Westerville; grandchildren, Ben (Tessa) and Zac Oliveto, Daniel, Courtney and Brittany Lewis; brother-in-law, Tom Lewis; niece, Kathy; nephew, Tom; and lifelong friends, Charles and Sylvia Johnson. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road (at Beecher Rd.), Gahanna, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10am Friday, Feb 22, 2019. Interment Maplewood Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019