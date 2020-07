Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Lewis, Linda

Linda Smythe Lewis. Born March 9, 1949 to the late Herman L. and Agathia (Kelly) Smythe, went to glory June 23, 2020 while living in Washington, D.C. Survived by children, Lester and Linzie Lewis also of D.C; brother, Robbie (R.K.) Smythe of Columbus, OH. Final arrangements handled by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home, Washington, D.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store