Bethge, Linda Lou
1942 - 2020
Linda Lou Bethge, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:59pm. She was born in Dayton, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Thelma (Kirk) Ravenscraft. Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Walter Bethge; her sisters, Peggy (Ravenscraft) Dameron and Sally (Ravenscraft) Glover and brother-in-law, Gene Glover; children, Laurie Lynn Bethge, Beverly Ann (Bethge) Ryan, Christine Kay (Bethge) Story and sons-in-law, Scott Ryan and Chris Story; grandchildren, Dakota Story, Kaylin Story, Guy Schmidt and Alana Bethge. She is preceded in death by sons Mark Bethge, Daniel Bethge, her brother-in-law Robert Dameron. As a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, she had it right her whole life. Faith and family came first. It was never a question and everyone around her received her gift of unconditional love. Her marriage to Bob of nearly sixty years is a testament to their true love and an incredible example for her three daughters. Her love knew no bounds from the little children she taught to her church family at Westminster Presbyterian where she was a dedicated member for over fifty-two years and served as a Deacon. Her love of nature was second nature and she stopped to take notice and encouraged others to do the same. She started the long-standing tradition of Sunday dinners where food and laughter reminded us on a weekly basis that we were loved, cared for and belonged to a very special family. Linda had a keen intuition and could feel and know what you were thinking. She always said to her daughters, "Girls, you can do anything you want." and she was right. She was our biggest fan, gave us her full attention in the most authentic selfless way and instilled confidence in us all. She is the center of our family and will be greatly missed. A Graveside Service will be held at 12Noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071. Pastor Doug Browne, officiant. A memorial service in Columbus, Ohio will be held in September, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN Funeral Home. To share a fond memory or condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.