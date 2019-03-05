Home

Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Linda Lou Mason

Linda Lou Mason Obituary
Mason, Linda Lou
Linda Lou Mason, 72, of Valrico, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A native of Columbus, OH, she had resided here since 2008 and was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. She is survived by her son, Andrew Asbury; daughter, Anna Versnick; sister, Jackie Wolf; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will be held 1 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
