|
|
Mason, Linda Lou
Linda Lou Mason, 72, of Valrico, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A native of Columbus, OH, she had resided here since 2008 and was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. She is survived by her son, Andrew Asbury; daughter, Anna Versnick; sister, Jackie Wolf; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will be held 1 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019