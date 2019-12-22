|
Lukasak Leist, Linda
1952 - 2019
On the morning of December 6, 2019, Linda Lukasak Leist completed her journey on earth with grace, dignity and love. She lived a wonderfully full and joyous life of 67 years. Born June 12, 1952, Linda grew up in St. Clair, Michigan, graduated from the University of Michigan, met and married her husband at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio, and worked as a physical therapist in the Columbus, Ohio area until her retirement in 2018. Linda is survived by her mother, Loretta Lukasak, husband of 41 years, Warren Leist, two daughters, Christenia Leist (Brian Unger) and Anna Weigand (Kevin), one son, Carl Leist (Heather Gnome), three granddaughters, Adelaide Unger and Sienna and Noelle Weigand, her siblings, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Lukasak. Linda was an avid Master Gardener, a cross-country traveling Granny, a deeply spiritual person, a beautiful voice with a deep love for music, a uniting force in her neighborhood, a world traveler, and a pure Michigan girl at heart. All who knew her were awed by her boundless energy and zest for life. Linda was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Holden Village (www.holdenvillage.org/donate) or the Fairfield County Master Gardeners Support Fund (Fund #316855, www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/). Condolences for family may be sent to Anna at [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019