Lute, Linda
1952 - 2020
Linda Sue Lute, 67, passed away March 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Kermit and Patricia Jewell, brother Larry G. Jewell and twin sister Wanda Horsley. Linda is survived by loving husband of 43 years, Mike Lute; children, Patricia (Mark) Hickman, Shawn (Deanna) Lute, and Brian (Amanda) Lute; grandchildren, Ryley, Caitlynn, Skylar, Bryce, Torrie, Myles, and Evangeline; sisters, Brenda (David) Pennington and Sharon (Ron) Petty; other family and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4pm with gathering one hour prior at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020