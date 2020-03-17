Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lute


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lute Obituary
Lute, Linda
1952 - 2020
Linda Sue Lute, 67, passed away March 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Kermit and Patricia Jewell, brother Larry G. Jewell and twin sister Wanda Horsley. Linda is survived by loving husband of 43 years, Mike Lute; children, Patricia (Mark) Hickman, Shawn (Deanna) Lute, and Brian (Amanda) Lute; grandchildren, Ryley, Caitlynn, Skylar, Bryce, Torrie, Myles, and Evangeline; sisters, Brenda (David) Pennington and Sharon (Ron) Petty; other family and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4pm with gathering one hour prior at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -