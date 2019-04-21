|
Beaudry, Linda M.
1947 - 2019
Linda M. Bleyaert Beaudry, 71 of Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Monroe, Michigan, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 19, 2019 after a gallant 10-month battle with Lymphoma. Linda was born in Monroe, Michigan on October 29, 1947 to Kenneth and Rita Bleyaert of Monroe; the second of three children. Both parents pre-deceased her as did her brother, Larry Bleyaert. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 49 and one-half years, Dennis Beaudry. They were married in Saint Anne's Church, Monroe, on October 24 1969 and spent the next 26 years as an Air Force family. She is also survived by her dear sister Reverend Kathleen Bleyaert of Antioch, IL. She leaves two children, Andrea (Jacques) McKee of Columbus, OH and son, Steven Beaudry of Reynoldsburg, OH. Surviving also are treasured grandchildren Arianna Shaw, Ryan Shaw, Ivy McKee and precious granddaughter Hayley Beaudry as well as two nieces, Kara Bolton of Fox Lake, IL and Danielle Boettcher of Antioch, IL. Linda graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965 and Ann Arbor School of Nursing. She retired from working in 1992 to devote her life to being her mother's primary home care provider for 17 years. Linda's passions were her children and grandchildren, sewing, crocheting and sharing her faith by her notes of encouragement and thanksgiving to people she knew or came in contact with, especially those who recently cared for her in her illness. If you knew Linda you know she was sincere in her faith in Christ and desired those who didn't know Him to come to that saving knowledge and grace. Linda donated her body to Ohio University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Bob Mathias, will be held at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Sunday April 28th at 4 PM. Linda's eulogy will be delivered by her sister, Rev. Kathleen Bleyaert. Burial will be in Franklin Hills Memorial Garden, Lithopolis, Ohio at a later date. Linda's family are especially grateful to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of The OSU James Cancer Hospital for the way they picked up Linda's fight and carried it as their own. A special thank you to the Vitas Hospice Healthcare providers for their loving and compassionate care of Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reynoldsburg UMC at the address above.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019