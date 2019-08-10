|
|
Wright, Linda M.
Linda M. Wright, age 85, passed away surrounded by family at the Forum of Knightsbridge on Friday August 9, 2019. Born June 19, 1934 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A woman of tremendous faith who inspired many. Long time member of North Broadway United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Linda was also a committed member of the Stephen Ministries. Preceded by her parents, Charles and Erma Fisher and her brother, Richard Fisher. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ned. Her children, Jeff (Jill) Wright of Dublin, Cyndee Scalf of Reynoldsburg, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Her sister, Carol (Stan) Crosser of Bedford, Texas. A host of friends. Friends may call Monday 4-6 pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Road. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at the North Broadway United Methodist Church 48 East North Broadway. Private burial later at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice 655 S Metro Pl S Ste 770, Dublin, OH 43017 or the North Broadway United Methodist Church . Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019